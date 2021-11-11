LACONIA — Police handled 243 service calls between noon last Friday and noon Wednesday.
Sixteen people were arrested.
Marc E. Brouillard, 27, of Winnisquam Avenue, in Laconia, was arrested on a charge of sale of a controlled drug with death resulting.
Collin R. Zaremba, 23, of Parker Street, in Laconia, was arrested for violation of a protective order.
Tracy A. Pizzo, 49, of Union Avenue, in Laconia, was arrested for violation of a protective order.
Kelly R. Gunderman, 57, of Elm Street, in Laconia, was arrested on a charge of simple assault.
Shawn M. Patraw, 40, no fixed address, was arrested for possession of a controlled drug. He was also arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Jennifer R. Nazarian, 38, of Borough Hill Road, in Hill, was arrested for driving after her license had been revoked or suspended, and for driving a vehicle with a suspended registration. She was also arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Nicolas Didonato, 40, of Pear Street, in Laconia, was arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Christopher M. Becker, 34, of Baldwin Street, in Laconia, was arrested for driving after having been certified an habitual offender. He was also arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Timothy P. Theos, 54, of Beaman Street, in Laconia, was arrested on charges of domestic violence second-degree assault, four counts of domestic violence simple assault, criminal threatening, and simple assault.
Alex Spaulding, 30, of Messer Street, in Laconia, was arrested on charges of disobeying an officer, driving after having been certified an habitual offender, and two charges of reckless operation.
Nikolas Hyder, 23, of Harvard Street, in Laconia, was arrested for driving after his license had been suspended (subsequent offense).
Seth A. Laroche, 24, of Mile Hill Road, in Laconia, was arrested arrested for driving after his license had been revoked or suspended (subsequent offense), and driving without giving proof of financial responsibility. He was also arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Derek Arnold, 28, of East Main Street, in Tilton, was arrested on two warrants.
Ryan B. Knott, 40, of Court Street, in Laconia, was arrested on a warrant.
Jeremy L. Pickering, 41, of Addison Street, in Laconia, was arrested on charges of simple assault, and interfering with a traffic control device.
Owen Martin, 33, of Kimball Road, in Gilford, was arrested for driving after his license had been revoked or suspended, and driving without giving proof of financial responsibility.
Officers made 70 motor vehicle stops which resulted in two drivers being issued a traffic summons, and 44 others getting written warnings. Traffic accidents on Gilford Avenue, Belmont Road (Route 106), Union Avenue, and Meredith Center Road were investigated.
Seven calls dealt with juvenile matters.
Police investigated a report of a theft on Lincoln Street.
Police investigated a report of a theft on Blueberry Lane.
Reports of harassment on Joliet Street, and on Union Avenue were investigated.
Police investigated reports of vandalism on Dartmouth Street, and at Fisher Auto Parts, and Irwin Motors.
A report of criminal threatening at Perley Pond Townhomes on Blueberry Lane was investigated.
Officers responded to 25 disturbance calls, including five classified as domestic disturbances.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.