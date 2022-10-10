LACONIA — Police handled 222 service calls from 8 a.m. last Friday though 8 a.m. Monday.
Six people were arrested.
LACONIA — Police handled 222 service calls from 8 a.m. last Friday though 8 a.m. Monday.
Six people were arrested.
Corrine M. Rendflash, 43, no fixed address, was arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Lisa Carey, 43, of Bryant Street, in Manchester, was arrested for possession of controlled drugs, violation of a protective order, disobeying an officer, and driving after her license had been revoked or suspended. She was also arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Krystal L. Sanborn, 40, of Dolloff Street, in Laconia, was arrested on two charges of domestic violence simple assault.
Brandon M. Marsh, 26, no fixed address, was arrested on a charge of willful concealment (theft).
Adrienne M. Hilliard, 32, no fixed address, was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled drug, dealing or possessing prescription drugs, simple assault, and obstructing the report or a crime or injury.
Jose L. Cirino, 36, of Main Street, in Laconia, was arrested for possession of a controlled drug. He was also arrested on a warrant.
Officers made 52 motor vehicle stops which resulted in four drivers being issued traffic summonses, with 46 others being given written warnings, and one other getting a verbal warning. Traffic accidents on the Laconia Bypass and on Union Avenue were investigated.
Three calls dealt with juvenile matters.
Police investigated a report of an assault on Blueberry Lane.
Reports of thefts on Gilford Avenue, at Mountain View Condominiums, and at Meredith Village Savings Bank were investigated.
Police investigated reports of fraud on Garden Circle and on Benton Drive.
Officers responded to deal with one mental health emergency.
Reports of criminal trespass on the the railroad tracks in the New Salem Street-Water Street area and at the Cumberland Farms store on Court Street were investigated.
Police investigated reports of criminal threatening on Estates Circle and at Isaiah 61 Cafe.
Officers responded to 15 disturbance calls, including six which were classified as domestic disturbances.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Where is your favorite place to view fall foliage? Click the image below to answer
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.