LACONIA — Police handled 109 service calls from 8 a.m. Monday through 8 a.m. Wednesday.
Seven people were arrested.
Peter N. Dyer, 55, of Old Prescott Hill Road, in Laconia, was arrested for indecent exposure.
Rebecca L. Hanson, 37, no fixed address, was arrested on two charges of simple assault.
Casandra J. O'Reilly, 39, of Warren Street, in Laconia, was arrested on a warrant.
Erin Inch, 47, of Academy Street, in Laconia, was arrested for driving after her license had been revoked or suspended, and for driving without giving proof of financial responsibility.
Eric J. Fennell, 29, of Middle Route, in Gilmanton, was arrested on a charge of possession of a controlled drug. He was also arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Angela L. Collins, 42, of Daniel Webster Highway, in Belmont, was arrested on a warrant.
Phillip M. Stebbins, 32, no fixed address, was arrested on bench warrants.
Officers conducted 23 motor vehicle stops which resulted in one driver being issued a traffic summons, 18 others being given written warnings, and another getting a verbal warning. Traffic accidents on Court Street, Sheridan Street, and on Union Avenue were investigated.Police investigated reports of thefts on County Drive, Champagne Avenue, and at the Family Dollar store.
Police investigated reports of thefts on Church Street and at the CVS pharmacy.
A report of a burglary on Elm Street was investigated.
Police investigated a report of harassment at the Lake Winnipesaukee Motel.
A report of vandalism at Lakes Region Child Care Services was investigated.
Police investigated a report of criminal trespass on South Main Street.
Officers responded to seven disturbance calls, including two classified as domestic disturbances.
