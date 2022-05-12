LACONIA — Police handled 161 service calls from noon Monday until noon Thursday.
Three people were arrested.
Danielle Carrier, 46, of Breckenridge Way, in Laconia, was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct, criminal threatening with a deadly weapon, and resisting arrest.
Austin R. Kessler, 26, of Endicott Street North, was arrested on charges of domestic violence obstructing the report of a crime or injury, domestic violence simple assault, domestic violence reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, and criminal mischief.
Lisa Carey, 42, of Bryant Road, in Manchester, was arrested for DWI.
A summons for a tobacco violation was issued at Laconia High School.
Officers made 29 motor vehicle stops which resulted in three drivers being issued traffic summonses, and 22 others getting written warnings. Accidents on Elm Street, Clinton Street, Endicott Street North, and Union Avenue were investigated.
Five calls dealt with juvenile matters.
Police investigated reports of assaults on Blueberry Lane and on Jackson Street.
Reports of thefts on Blueberry Lane, Lucerne Avenue, and at Hector's Restaurant, Rent A Center, the Best Western Plus hotel, and Overlook Condominiums were investigated.
Police investigated a report of fraud at Lake Village Apartments.
Reports of harassment on Gale Avenue and at the CVS pharmacy were investigated.
Police investigated a report of a possible sex offense.
A report of vandalism at Rist Frost Shumway on Water Street was investigated.
Police investigated reports of criminal trespass at the Veterans of Foreign Wars post, and at Meredith Bridge Cemetery.
Officers responded to 14 disturbance calls, including four classified as domestic disturbances.
