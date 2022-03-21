LACONIA — Officers responded to 276 service called between noon last Wednesday and noon Monday.
Ten people were arrested.
Anthony N. Frangiudakis, 35, of High Street, in Manchester, was arrested on three charges of violation of a protective order.
Michelle C. Westerlund, 44, of High Haith Road, in Moultonborough, was arrested on a charge of willful concealment.
Scott McAllister, 31, no fixed address, was arrested for possession of a controlled drug.
Jacob Comeau, 20, of Messer Street, in Laconia, was arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Rebecca J. Shambo, 26, of Lawrence Court, in Belmont, was arrested on a charge of simple assault.
Christina M. Chioccola, 36, no fixed address, was arrested on a warrant.
Angelo R. Burgess, 24, of Pine Street, in Laconia, was arrested on charges of domestic violence simple assault, and criminal mischief.
Glenn R. Austin, 63, of Willow Street, in Manchester, was arrested on a charge of stalking.
Rebecca L. Hanson, 37, no fixed address, was arrested on multiple warrants.
Thomas W. Carroll IV, 39, no fixed address, was arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Officers made 118 motor vehicle stops which resulted in five drivers being issued traffic summonses, with 102 others getting written warnings, and six more getting verbal warnings. An accident on Union Avenue was investigated.
Five calls dealt with juvenile matters.
Police investigated a report of shoplifting.
Reports of fraud on Outerbridge Lane, and at Walmart were investigated.
Officers responded to one mental health emergency.
Police investigated a report of harassment on Lyford Street.
Reports of criminal trespass on Academy Street, and on Bay Street were investigated.
Officers responded to 14 disturbance calls, including three classified as domestic disturbances.
