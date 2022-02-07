LACONIA — Officers handled 189 service calls between noon last Friday and noon Monday.
Seven people were arrested.
Johnathan C. Aellinger, 51, no fixed address, was arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Natasha L. Guyotte, 38, of Court Street, in Laconia, was arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Christina M. Chioccola, 36, of Dam Site Road, in Barnstead, was arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Christopher Kaiser, 47, no fixed address, was arrested for possession of a controlled drug. He was also arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Robert M. Stone, 50, no fixed address, was arrested for resisting arrest.
Thomas J. Greeley, 38, of Merrimac Street, in Laconia, was arrested on a warrant.
Joseph J. Leonard, 48, no fixed address, was arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Officers made 93 motor vehicle stops which resulted in four drivers being issued traffic summonses, and 86 others getting written warnings, and one getting a verbal warning. A traffic accident on Weirs Boulevard was investigated.
One call dealt with a juvenile matter.
Police investigated a report of a theft on Academy Street.
Reports of criminal trespass at the Cumberland Farms store on Court Street, and at Walgreens were investigated.
Police investigated a report of criminal threatening at Walmart.
A report of shoplifting at Laconia Oasis convenience store was investigated.
Police investigated a report of child abuse on Winter Street.
Officers responded to 19 disturbance calls, including three which were classified as domestic disturbances.
