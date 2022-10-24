LACONIA — Police handled 207 service calls from 8 a.m. last Friday until 8 a.m. Monday.
Seven people were arrested.
Christopher C. Caruso, 33, of Union Avenue, in Laconia, was arrested on charges of domestic violence simple assault, and domestic violence obstructing the report of a crime or injury.
Pamela S. Casinelli, 68, of Hodgedon Shore Road, in Ossipee, was arrested on bench warrants.
William R. Slocum, 36, no fixed address, was arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Mary Hensley, 42, of Fellows Lane, in Salisbury, was arrested on a warrant.
Katelyn R. Angers, 30, of Jameson Street, in Laconia, was arrested for DWI (subsequent offense).
Phillip M. Stebbins, 32, no fixed address, was arrested on a warrant.
Anthony J. Robinson, 42, of Massachusetts Avenue, in Meredith, was arrested for DWI (subsequent offense).
Officers conducted 12 motor vehicle stops which resulted in 11 drivers being given written warnings. Traffic accidents on Union Avenue, Roller Coaster Road and on Watson Road were investigated.
Three calls dealt with juvenile matters.
Police investigated reports of thefts on Pleasant Street, Winnisquam Avenue, at Family Dollar, Laconia Spa, and Walmart.
Police were called to Concord Hospital-Laconia to investigate a possible drug violation.
A report of harassment at Vista Foods was investigated.
Police investigated reports of vandalism on River Street, Blueberry Lane, and at the Irving Oil property off the WOW Trail.
Officers responded to 16 disturbance calls, including four calls classified as domestic disturbances.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Click Below To Read Today's e-Edition!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive a link to the Laconia Daily Sun online eEdition and preview the top stories? Now includes Court & Cops on Mondays!
Which measures are you taking to save on energy costs this winter? Click the image below to answer
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive a link to the Laconia Daily Sun online eEdition the night before it hits shelves to preview the top stories?
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.