LACONIA — Police responded to 296 service calls between noon May 12 and noon Monday.
One person was arrested.
Norman R. Normandin Jr., 49, of 380 Mile Hill Road, in Laconia, was arrested for aggravated DWI.
Officers made 13 motor vehicle stops, and investigated traffic accidents on Meredith Center Road, Elm Street, at Webster and Adams streets, and at North Main and Oak streets.
Thirteen calls dealt with juvenile matters.
Police investigated reports of assaults at Mountain View Condominiums, and at Sanborn Park.
Police are investigated three reports of possible sexual assault.
Reports of harassment at the Family Dollar Store, on Union Avenue, and on Academy Street were investigated.
Police investigated reports of criminal trespass on Pine Street, Memory Lane, and at the Rivers Edge Apartments.
Officers responded to two mental health emergencies.
Reports of thefts at Lake Village Apartments in Lakeport, and on Lougee Court were investigated.
Police investigated reports of criminal threatening at the Perley Pond Townhomes on Blueberry Lane, and on Endicott Street North.
A report of a theft on Union Avenue was investigated.
Police investigated a report of vandalism at Hebert Foundry on Fair Street.
Officers responded to 28 disturbances calls, including five that were classified as domestic disturbances.
