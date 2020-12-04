LACONIA — Police responded to 337 service calls between noon Nov. 27 and noon Monday.
Eight people were arrested.
Joseph N. Raso, 37, of Bay Street, in Laconia, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass.
Ashley R. Huckins, 32, of Lakewood Drive, in Belmont, was arrested on three bench warrants.
Gregory Anderson, 26, of Black Hill Lane, in Franklin, was arrested for DWI (subsequent offense).
Justin R. Washburn, no fixed address, was arrested for criminal trespass.
Jonathan R. Swett, 35, of Keasor Court, in Laconia, was arrested on bench warrants.
Jason S. Cram, 28, of North Main Street, in Laconia, was arrested on three bench warrants.
Britiny N. Lebeau, 25, no fixed address, was arrested on a charge of willful concealment.
Brandon Heimlich, 25, of Sanborn Street, in Laconia, was arrested for driving after his license was revoked or suspended.
Officers conducted 86 motor vehicle stops, and investigated traffic accidents on South Main Street, and at Elm Street and Union Avenue.
Four calls dealt with juvenile matters.
Police investigated reports of assault on Lyford Street, at Sunrise Towers, and at Overlook condominiums on Weirs Boulevard.
Reports of thefts on Jewett Street, Batchelder Street, Franklin Street, at Cafe Deja Vu, and the Normandin Square Apartments were investigated.
A possible drug violation at the Rivers Edge Apartments on Union Avenue was investigated.
Officers responded to two mental health emergencies.
Police investigated a report of vandalism at My Coffee House on Court Street.
A report of criminal trespass on Academy Street was investigated.
Officers responded to 17 disturbance calls, including four that were classified as domestic disturbances.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.