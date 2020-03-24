Laconia police responded to 77 calls for service during the 24-hour period ending at noon on March 4, making three arrests.
Police arrested Brittany G. Ford, 27, of Merrimac Street, Laconia, on three bench warrants.
Police charged Jason E. Clairmont, 42, a transient from Laconia, with a parole violation.
Police charged Robert L. Willis, 28, of Davis Road, Plymouth, with driving after suspension, driving on a suspended registration, and having an open container of alcohol.
Police handled an involuntary emergency admission.
Police investigated a domestic disturbance.
Police investigated disturbances on Church Street, Academy Street, Lincoln Street, Blueberry Lane, Spring Street, and South Main Street.
Police investigated a report of a drug violation.
Police investigated a report of a runaway.
Police investigated a report of harassing phone calls.
Police investigated reports of suspicious persons on South Main Street and Beacon Street East.
Police investigated a report of suspicious activity on Academy Street.
There were six juvenile complaints.
Police investigated two animal complaints.
Police stood by during a landlord-tenant dispute.
Police provided a civil standby.
Police made 29 motor vehicle stops.
Police logged two parking violations.
There were two medical aid calls.
There was one alarm activation.
There were two abandoned 911 calls.
Police took two Safe School reports.
There were two sex offender registrations.
Police provided two wellbeing checks.
Police assisted another police department.
Police provided an assist to another agency.
There was one request for an officer.
Police logged the delivery of a message.
There was one report of found property.
Police responded to 74 calls for service during the 24-hour period ending at noon on March 5, making two arrests.
Police arrested Samantha Shada, 24, of Province Street, Laconia, on two bench warrants and a warrant from another jurisdiction.
Police charged Brian Edward Smith, 55, of Shore Drive, Laconia, with domestic violence-related simple assault.
Police responded to two reports of suicidal people.
Police handled an involuntary emergency admission.
Police investigated a domestic disturbance.
Police investigated a motor vehicle theft on Bisson Avenue.
Police investigated a reported theft on McGrath Street.
Police investigated two complaints of harassing telephone calls.
Police investigated a neighbor dispute on Winter Street.
Police investigated reports of suspicious persons on Oak Street, Elm Street, and Baldwin Street.
Police investigated a report of a suspicious automobile on South Main Street.
Police investigated three juvenile complaints.
Police investigated four animal complaints.
There was a report of wires down on Union Avenue.
Police investigated a hit-and-run accident on South Main Street.
Police investigated an accident on Union Avenue.
Police made 21 motor vehicle stops.
There were four motor vehicle complaints.
Police logged one parking violation.
Police issued three summonses.
Police investigated an abandoned vehicle on South Main Street.
Police assisted a disabled automobile at Union Avenue and Strafford Street.
There were three sex offender registrations.
There were three medical aid calls.
There were three alarm activations.
There was one request for an officer.
There was one request for extra patrols.
Police logged a community policing event.
Police logged two unsecured buildings.
Police listed property for destruction.
Police logged two reports of found property.
Police listed paperwork for service.
Police provided a relay.
