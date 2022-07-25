LACONIA — Police handled 145 service calls between noon last Tuesday and noon last Thursday.
Six people were arrested.
David S. Ramos, 53, no fixed address, was arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Richard C. Vashaw, 54, no fixed address, was arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Scott A. Hill, 56, no fixed address, was arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Elizabeth McGuire, 47, of Lancaster Street, in Franklin, was arrested for smoking in a city park.
Javon R. Sage, 42, of Grove Street, in Laconia, was arrested for smoking in a city park.
Rickie M. Stone, 53, of Pleasant Street, in Franklin, was arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Officers made 41 motor vehicle stops which resulted in one driver being issued a traffic summons, and 36 others being given written warnings, and another getting a verbal warning. A traffic accident on Lyford Street was investigated.
Four calls dealt with juvenile matters.
Police investigated a report of an assault on Blueberry Lane.
A report of a robbery on Church Street was investigated.
Police investigated reports of criminal threatening on Pleasant Street, the Endicott Beach (Weirs Beach) parking lot, and at the Dollar Tree store.
Officers responded to eight disturbance calls, including two which were classified as domestic disturbances.
