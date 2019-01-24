Michael Harbrook sits and listens as his attorney Caroline Smith and prosecutor Steven Briden answer the judge's questions during a plea and sentencing hearing in Belknap Superior Court Thursday. Harbrook, a former high school teacher, was prepared to plead guilty to charges associated with a romantic relationship with a student. But Judge James D. O'Neill III rejected the plea deal because he found the proposed sentence of one year in a county correctional facility too lenient. (Michael Mortensen/Laconia Daily Sun)