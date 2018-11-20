LACONIA — A superior court judge is considering whether to allow the driver who caused a crash that killed one teenage girl and seriously injured another to be transferred from prison to a halfway house so she can participate in a work-release program.
Superior Court Justice James D. O’Neill heard the motion made by Amy Lafond, 57, during a hearing in Belknap Superior Court on Monday.
Lafond appeared via video hookup from the State Women’s prison, where she has served 4½ years of a six-to 14-year sentence for causing the death of Lilyanna Johnson and seriously injuring Allyssa Miner. Lafond pleaded guilty in May 2014 to charges of negligent homicide and second-degree assault resulting in serious bodily injury.
Both girls were walking on a sidewalk near the Messer Street Bridge when they were struck by the vehicle Lafond was driving on April 19, 2013.
Belknap County Attorney Andrew Livernois told the court that he does not object to Lafond’s request. But the families of the victims are opposed, saying that in view of the serious consequences of her actions she does not deserve any special privileges.
Corrections officials support Lafond’s request, stating, “... the likelihood of rehabilitation would be enhanced by participation in a work release program.”
O’Neill rejected Lafond’s request in May to reduce her sentence in light of her exemplary behavior while in prison and because of her extensive participation in counseling, treatment and education programs.
O’Neill acknowledged Lafond’s efforts to rehabilitate herself, but concluded “suspension of the sentences, would not further the constitutional objectives of appropriate punishment and deterrence.”
At that time, Livernois said the position of his office is that Lafond be required serve her full sentence.
