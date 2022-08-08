Sapry jurors

Potential jurors line up outside the entrance to the Belknap County Courthouse for the jury selection proceeding in the Hassan Sapry trial. (Michael Mortensen/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)

LACONIA — The vital importance of impartiality and legal principles at the foundation of America’s legal system were repeatedly stressed to 200 Belknap County residents in Belknap County Superior Courthouse Monday. The group was present in the main courtroom for the beginning of jury selection in the murder-insanity trial of Hassan Sapry.

“If you were coming to court with a case would you want a juror like me?,” Superior Court Judge Elizabeth Leonard told the summoned potential jurors to ask themselves.

