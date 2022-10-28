WOLFEBORO — A Hampton man sailing on Lake Winnipesaukee had to be rescued when his vessel overturned in the choppy waters Thursday.
State Marine Patrol identified the man as Dylan Sutton, 31, of Hampton.
According to Marine Patrol, Sutton called 9-1-1 to report his vessel had capsized in Winter Harbor. He said he was approximately 150 to 200 feet from shore, that he did not have a life jacket, and believed his 17-foot sailboat was slowly sinking.
His cell phone then disconnected and dispatchers were unable to regain contact. Marine Patrol, Wolfeboro Fire Rescue and Wolfeboro Police Department responded to the area. Personnel from Wolfeboro Fire Rescue responded in their fire boat and initially located the caller.
He was standing on top of his overturned vessel off Carry Beach in Winter Harbor. Despite strong winds and choppy water conditions, Marine Patrol officers were able to get him onto their patrol boat.
The 17-foot capsized sailboat was towed and secured to shore. Sutton was the sole occupant of the vessel. He was transported to shore where he was evaluated by Stewart's Ambulance EMTs. He was uninjured, Marine Patrol reported.
Both Marine Patrol and Wolfeboro Fire Rescue pointed out that life jackets are required for every person on a boat that is underway. In addition boaters now need to be especially aware of cold water and the possibility of sustaining hypothermia and consider weather and water conditions before heading out.
