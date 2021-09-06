PORTSMOUTH — Gov. Chris Sununu was admitted to Portsmouth Regional Hospital Friday after persistent “flu-like symptoms” have lingered the last few days, his office announced.
“Governor Sununu is being evaluated by Portsmouth Hospital this morning as a precautionary measure to determine the cause of the flu-like symptoms he has been experiencing this week,” the Friday morning statement read.
A second statement released Friday afternoon said Sununu is undergoing additional testing. "He is in good spirits and confident in his care," his office wrote.
Early Wednesday morning, Sununu’s office announced the 46-year-old governor, who lives in Newfields, was not feeling well. "Out of an abundance of caution” he began isolation while getting tested for COVID-19 and that day’s meeting of the Executive Council was postponed, it was announced.
These articles are being shared by partners in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.
