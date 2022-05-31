GILFORD — Police handled 227 service calls from last Thursday through Tuesday.
Five people were arrested.
Alexander P. Furth, 32, of Gloucester, Massachusetts, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass.
Paul J. Bellerose, 38, of Old Lakeshore Road, in Gilford, was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.
Michelle Renzi, 50, of Wotanda Lane, in Meredith, was arrested for DWI.
Faith M. Smotrilla, 20, of Laconia Road, in Tilton, was arrested on charges of criminal trespass, and for receiving stolen property.
Kevin T. Blakney, 24, of Laconia Road, in Tilton, was arrested on charges of criminal trespass, and for receiving stolen property.
Officers made 88 motor vehicle stops, and investigated traffic accidents on Lakeshore Road (Route 11), Gilford East Drive, Dockham Shore Road, the Laconia Bypass, and on Cherry Valley Road (Route 11A).
Two calls dealt with juvenile matters.
Police investigated a report of an assault on Alvah Wilson Road.
Reports of theft of personal property on Lakeshore Road, and on Old Lakeshore Road were investigated.
Police investigated reports of thefts on Gilford East Drive, and on Tate Road.
Officers were called to deal with one mental health emergency.
Police investigated reports of harassment on Sargent Place, and on Old Lakeshore Road.
A possible drug violation on Lakeshore Road was investigated.
Reports of criminal mischief on Sleeper Hill Road, Belknap Mountain Road, and on Lakeshore Road were investigated.
Police investigated a report of a burglary on Briarcliff Road.
Officers responded to four domestic disturbance calls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.