GILFORD — Police handled 196 service calls Jan. 9 through Monday.
Six people were arrested.
Michael J. Carter, 34, of Hammond Road in Gilford, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence.
Jessica K. Wallace, 45, of Tate Road in Gilford, was arrested on charges of driving while impaired, leaving the scene of an accident, and not changing the address on a drivers license.
Gwendolyn L. Edwards-Clarke, 57, of Liscomb Circle in Gilford, was arrested on a charge of driving while impaired.
Robin L. Johnson, 58, of Bacon Drive in Gilford, was arrested on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking under $1,000.
Trenton F. Mcnutt, 18, of Belknap Mountain Road in Gilford, was arrested on a charge of criminal mischief.
Eric French, 38, of Area Road in Gilford, was arrested on charges of domestic violence simple assault physical contact and breach of bail.
Officers conducted 46 motor vehicle stops, and issued one citation. Traffic accidents on Alvah Wilson Road, Lakeshore Road, Panorama Drive, at Perkins and Country Club roads, Weirs Road, Scenic Drive and at Blaisdell Avenue and Lakeshore Road were investigated.
Police assisted 11 motorists, including four locked out of their vehicle.
Officers responded to assist with one pistol permits.
Police served paperwork eight times.
One call dealt with shoplifting.
Officers investigated three reports of harassment.
Police investigated 10 alarm calls.
There was one request for fingerprints.
Officers responded to a call for school patrol.
Three animal complaints were investigated.
Police were called to investigate two reports of suspicious persons.
One suspicious vehicle was investigated.
Officers investigated three reports of criminal trespass.
Police were called to investigate five reports of criminal mischief.
One call was about drugs.
Officers responded to three domestic disturbance calls.
