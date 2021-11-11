GILFORD — Police handled 84 service calls from Nov. 5 through Monday.
Two people were arrested.
Elizabeth E. Ellsworth, 47, no fixed address, was arrested for disorderly conduct.
Joseph Marra, 21, of Deepwood Lodge Road, in Moultonborough, was arrested for driving after his license had been revoked or suspended.
Officers made 24 motor vehicle stops, and investigated traffic accidents on Lakeshore Road (Route 11), Hounsell Avenue, Gilford East Drive, and Ridgewood Avenue.
Police investigated a report of a burglary on Old Lakeshore Road.
Reports of theft of personal property on Lakeshore Road and on Ridgewood Avenue were investigated.
Police investigated reports of harassment on Potter Hill Road, and on Old Lakeshore Road.
Officers responded to two domestic disturbance calls.
