GILFORD — Police handled 77 service calls from Friday through Monday.
Five people were arrested.
Matthew S. Alighieri, 41, of Cherry Valley Road, in Gilford, was arrest on five charges of violation of a protective order, and for breach of bail.
Trevor R. Bond, 38, no fixed address, was arrested for criminal trespass.
Patrick J. Ciampo, 37, of While Mountain Highway, in North Conway, was arrested for violation of a protective order, and for breach of bail.
Robert G. Poulin, 54, of Lakeshore Road, in Gilford, was arrested for prohibited sales of alcohol.
Cerrissa Lamos, 23, of Summer Street, in Bristol, was arrested for prohibited sales of alcohol.
Officers made 29 motor vehicle stops, and investigated traffic accidents on Lakeshore Road, and at the intersection of Gunstock Hill and Schoolhouse Hill roads.
Two calls dealt with juvenile matters.
Police investigated a report of a burglary on Baker Road.
A report of harassment on Hammond Road was investigated.
Police investigated a report of shoplifting on Lakeshore Road (Route 11).
A report of criminal mischief on Lakeshore Road was investigated.
Officers responded to one domestic disturbance call.
