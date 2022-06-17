GILFORD — Police handled 137 service calls from Tuesday to Thursday.
Three people were arrested.
Xio Qiu Li, 49, of Annis Drive, in Gilford, was arrested for disobeying an officer, violation of a traffic control device, failing to obey a stop or yield sign, reckless driving, and disorderly conduct.
Lillian Gishey, 24, of Juniper Drive, in Belmont, was arrested for aggravated DWI.
Carolyn S. Koumbis, 46, of Clinton, Massachusetts, was arrested for DWI.
Officers conducted 81 motor vehicle stops, and investigated accidents on Lakeshore Road (Route 11), on the Laconia Bypass, and on Cherry Valley Road (Route 11A).
Reports of a prowler on Weirs Road (Route 11B), and on Lakeshore Road were investigated.
One call dealt with a juvenile matter.
Officers responded to three domestic disturbance calls.
Police responded to a report of a mental health emergency.
