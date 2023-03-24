GILFORD — Police handled 83 service calls last Saturday through Wednesday.
Seven people were arrested.
GILFORD — Police handled 83 service calls last Saturday through Wednesday.
Seven people were arrested.
Allison R. Moul, 21, of Edgewood Drive in Allenstown, was arrested on a charge of DUI, impairment.
Lucien F. Tarabelsi, 46, of Lakeshore Road in Gilford, was arrested on a charge of DUI, impairment.
Trenton F. Mcnutt, 18, of Belknap Mountain Road in Gilford, was arrested on 14 counts of violating a protective order and bench warrants.
Nicholas Johnson, 30, of Lakeshore Road in Gilford, was arrested on a charge of criminal mischief.
Catrina M. Locke, 28, of North Main Street in Laconia, was arrested on charges of simple assault bodily injury, perjury by inconsistent statements and littering.
Robert B. Joyce, 60, of New Salem Street in Laconia, was arrested on charges of driving with a suspended vehicle registration and driving with a revoked or suspended license.
Bethzaida Diaz Torres, 57, of Reed Road in Alton, was arrested on charges of DUI impairment, two charges of possession of a controlled drug, and crossing the center line.
One person was taken into protective custody due to alcohol.
Three calls dealt with juvenile matters.
Officers conducted 50 motor vehicle stops. Traffic accidents on Lakeshore Road and on Gilford Drive East were investigated.
Police assisted one motorist locked out of their vehicle.
Officers were called to investigate four reports of harassment.
Police responded to four calls about suspicious persons or prowlers.
Officers investigated two reports of missing persons.
Police were called for one report of a domestic disturbance.
Officers served paperwork seven times.
There was one request for fingerprints.
Officers investigated one report of criminal mischief, and one report of criminal trespass.
Police were called for two reports of shoplifting.
There was one request for a pistol permit.
Officers investigated two town ordinance violations.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What is your favorite part of Maple Month? Click the image below to answer
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.