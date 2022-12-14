GILFORD — Police handled 62 service calls from last Friday through Sunday.
Two people were arrested.
Jeremy D. Cook, 49, of Stark Street in Belmont, was arrested on a warrant.
Luis M. Dominguez, 38, no fixed address, was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled drug, and on bench warrants.
One person was taken into protective custody due to intoxication.
Officers made 17 motor vehicle stops, and investigated a traffic accident on Lily Pond Road.
One call dealt with a juvenile matter.
Police investigated a report of a bad check on Sawmill Road.
Reports of abandoned vehicles on Weirs Road, Lakeshore Road and Cherry Valley Road were investigated.
Police investigated a report of harassment on Lakeshore Road.
Reports of suspicious persons on Lakeshore Road, Cherry Valley Road, Crestview Drive, Weirs Road and on Hounsell Avenue were investigated.
There were two animal complaints.
Officers responded to one domestic disturbance call.
