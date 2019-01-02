GILFORD — Gilford police handled 105 calls for service from Dec. 28 through Tuesday.
Five people were arrested.
Henry W. Eckhardt, 48, of 129 Belknap Mountain Road, in Gilford, was arrested on a charge of DWI (subsequent).
Casey M. Buzzotta, 26, of 271 Weirs Road, in Gilford, was arrested on charges of driving without a valid license, and driving a motor vehicle without a valid resignation.
Micheal S. Ash, 27, no fixed address, was arrested for DWI.
Mark P. Johnson, 36, of 67 Henderson Road, in Gilford, was arrested for resisting arrest.
Brandon C. Adjutant, 30, of 44 Centenary Ave., in Laconia, was arrested on charges of disobeying an officer, and driving without a valid license (subsequent).
Officers conducted 40 motor vehicle stops, and investigated traffic accidents on Cherry Valley Road (Route 11A), Lily Pond Road, Hoyt Road, Morrill Street, Longridge Drive, Belknap Mountain Road, Liberty Hill Road, and Lakeshore Road (Route 11).
Police investigated the report of theft of personal property on Lakeshore Road.
Reports of criminal mischief (vandalism) on Longridge Drive, Belknap Mountain Road, and Liberty Hill Road were investigated.
Officers responded to two reported domestic disturbances.
Gilford also police handled 212 calls for service from Dec. 20 through Thursday, Dec. 27.
Two people were arrested.
Isaiah Hughes, 23, of 25 Old Lakeshore Road, in Gilford, was arrested for DWI.
Elizabeth E. Ellsworth, 44, of 23 Liscomb Circle, Lot 31, in Gilford, was arrested on a bench warrant.
One person was taken into protective custody for intoxication.
Officers conducted 118 motor vehicle stops, and investigated traffic accidents on Lakeshore Road, Irish Setter Lane, and Bretton Road.
Reports of theft of personal property on Lakeshore Road and Belknap Mountain Road were investigated.
Officers responded to reports of domestic disturbances on Liscomb Circle and Country Club Road.
A report of illegal dumping on Varney Point Road was investigated.
