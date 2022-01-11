GILFORD — Police handled 166 service calls from Dec. 29 through last Wednesday.
Four people were arrested.
Charles M. Medlin, 63, of Olde English Lane, in Gilford, was arrested for DWI, resisting arrest, and disobeying an officer.
Dale H. Curtis, 59, of Belknap Mountain Road, in Gilford, was arrested for DWI.
Nicholas T. McKenney, 28, of Adams Avenue, in Allenstown, was arrested for driving after his license had been revoked or suspended (subsequent offense). He was also arrested on a warrant.
Nicole M. Ashline, 34, of White Mountain Highway, in Wakefield, was arrested on a charge of criminal liability for the conduct of another, and for driving after having been certified an habitual offender.
One person was taken into protective custody for being under the influence of drugs.
Officers made 17 motor vehicle stops, and investigated traffic accidents on Gilford Avenue (Route 11A), Maple Street, and on Recycle Way.
Police investigated reports of harassment on Country Club Road, and on Dockham Shore Road.
A report of an assault was investigated.
Police investigated two reports of a prowler on Lakeshore Road (Route 11).
A report of criminal threatening on Lakeshore Road was investigated.
Police investigated a report of criminal mischief.
A possible drug violation on Country Club Road was investigated.
Police investigated a report of criminal trespass on Lakeshore Road (Route 11).
A report of theft of personal property on Hounsell Avenue was investigated.
Officers responded to three calls for a domestic disturbance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.