GILFORD — Gilford police handled 133 service calls between last Friday and Monday.
Two people were arrested.
Michael Carpenter-Noucas, 35, of Main Street, in Concord, was arrested for receiving stolen property.
Elizabeth A. Maglio, 32, of Sargent Place, in Gilford, was arrested on a bench warrant.
One person was taken into protective custody for intoxication.
Officers conducted 69 motor vehicle stops, and investigated traffic accidents on Lakeshore Road (Route 11), Stark Street, Sherwood Forest Drive, and at the intersection of Schoolhouse Hill Road and Gilford Avenue (Route 11A).
Reports of theft of personal property on Gilford East Drive and on Weirs Route (Route 11B) were investigated.
Police investigated a report of criminal mischief on Alvah Wilson Road.
Officers responded to four domestic disturbances.
Police investigated a report of criminal trespass on Weeks Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.