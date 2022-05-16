GILFORD — Police handled 208 service calls from the previous Friday through last Wednesday.
Five people were arrested.
Jayson E. Walsh, 35, of Savage Road, in Gilford, was arrested on a warrant.
Shaun A. Jenna, 18, of Borough Road, in Hill, was arrested for driving after his license had been revoked or suspended, and driving a vehicle with a suspended registration.
Jessica M. Mishnick, 53, of Freedom Drive, Franklin, was arrested for conduct after an accident (leaving the scene).
John P. McCarthy, 38, of Morrill Street, in Gilford, was arrested for disorderly conduct, and driving after his license had been revoked or suspended.
Tommy Reppond, 51, of Central Street, in Franklin, was arrested without a warrant for domestic violence.
One person was taken into protective custody for intoxication.
Officers made 92 motor vehicle stops, and investigated an accident on Old Lakeshore Road.
Three calls dealt with juvenile matters.
Police investigated a report of criminal mischief on Cat Path, and on Autumn Drive.
A report of harassment on Irish Setter Lane was investigated.
Police investigated reports of theft of personal property on Gilford East Drive, and Intervale Road (Route 11B).
Reports of prowlers on Sargent Place, Breton Road, and on Jeremy Court were investigated.
Officers responded to one domestic disturbance call.
