GILFORD — Gilford police responded to 152 calls for service between last Tuesday and Sunday.
Seven people were arrested.
Andrew B. St. Aubin, 29, of 258 Redding Lane, in Moultonborough, was arrested for driving without a valid license.
Caitlyn M. Larson, 41, of 47 Terrace Hill Road, in Gilford, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence simple assault.
Theodore J. Perry II, 47, of 188 Daniel Webster Highway (Route 3), in Meredith, was arrested for driving without a valid license.
Vanessa Mills, 41, 201 Cotton Hill Road, in Gilford, was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
Morgan T. Fontaine-Wilmot, 24, of 736 Union Road, in Belmont, was arrested on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking (larceny).
Douglas P. Fawkes Jr., 39, of 8 Conrad Road, in Framingham, Massachusetts, was arrested on charges of driving without a valid license (subsequent offense), and driving while intoxicated (subsequent offense).
Carroll R. Thompson, 47, of 2652 Lakeshore Road (Route 11), was arrested on a bench warrant.
Officers conducted 76 motor vehicle stops and investigated 17 traffic accidents.
Reports of an incident of larceny and three incidents of shoplifting on Lakeshore Road were investigated.
A report of harassment on Potter Hill Road was investigated.
Officers dealt with disturbances on Weirs Road (Route 11B), and Lakeshore Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.