BELMONT — A fugitive with a long criminal record was apprehended Friday in Belmont.
Members of the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force took Jonathan L. Currier, into custody, just two days after he was featured on the Fugitive of the Week bulletin broadcast, printed and posted online on several of the state’s media outlets.
Currier, 42, was being sought on a Belknap County arrest warrant for failing to appear on a drug offense, as well as a Rockingham County arrest warrant for failing to register as a sex offender. Shortly after being featured as Fugitive of the Week, it was learned that Currier had a third arrest warrant issued by Hillsborough County for failing to appear on a drug offense and disorderly conduct.
Also, in December, a Belknap County grand jury indicted Currier for failing to report his change of address as required by the state’s sex offender registration law.
Currier also has a lengthy criminal history in the Lakes Region, according to Belmont Police Capt. Rich Mann.
The task force made the arrest of Currier a priority and investigators were able to develop information that led them to a residence on Rogers Street in Belmont, where Currier was arrested without incident Friday morning.
Currier was transported to the Belknap County Jail for processing and was being held on the outstanding arrest warrants. Currier will need to appear in the courthouse for each respective county that holds a warrant until he gets all of these legal matters resolved.
This arrest was made by the combined efforts of the U.S. Marshal’s – NH Joint Fugitive Task Force which was made up of investigators from the Belknap, Hillsborough, Rockingham and Strafford County Sheriff’s Offices, the Federal Protective Service and deputy U.S. Marshals.
Since the inception of the New Hampshire Joint Fugitive Task Force in 2002, these partnerships have resulted in over 7,475 arrests.
