ALTON — A former Town Hall employee has been charged with embezzling funds from the town.
Cynthia J. Calligandes, 64, of Orchards Road, in Wolfeboro, was indicted on a charge of theft by misapplication by the latest session of the Belknap County grand jury.
An indictment is not an indication of guilt. Rather it is a determination by a grand jury that there is sufficient evidence of an alleged crime to warrant bringing a case to trial.
According to the indictment, Calligandes took about $17,495 from the Alton Building Department which she “withheld for her own purposes.” The misappropriation allegedly occurred during a 2½-year period, between Jan. 1, 2017, and Oct. 13, 2020, the indictment states.
Calligandes had worked as a secretary for the town building official for 12 years before being terminated on Sept. 1, 2020, according to Town Administrator Elizabeth Dionne. As the Building Department secretary, Calligandes’ duties included helping people applying for building permits for additions or other improvements to their property.
Dionne declined to say when the investigation into Calligandes began, or to comment on other matters pertaining to the case.
The charge Calligandes is facing is a Class A felony, which is potentially punishable by 15 years in prison.
An arraignment in the case has been scheduled for Nov. 3, according to court records.
