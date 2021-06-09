TILTON — Selectmen have hired Corey L. Piser as Tilton’s new police chief following a search process that began with 25 candidates across the country.
Piser brings 26 years experience in law enforcement to Tilton. She began her career at the Daytona Beach Police Department and most recently served as a lieutenant at the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, both agencies that employ strong community policing models, according to a press release from the town.
Piser is also a graduate of the Florida Sheriffs Association’s Commanders Academy.
Besides working as a patrol officer, she has also been a SWAT team member and K-9 handler and most recently served as division chief for the sheriff department's Support Operations Division. In that capacity Piser oversaw special operations, training, court services, extraditions/records/warrants, information technology, the communications center, evidence and fleet services.
Tilton selectmen initiated a multi-step process that started with Municipal Resources Inc., of Meredith, starting the recruitment phase, followed by a Community Interview Team which included Interim Lt. Abe Gilman, Franklin Police Chief David Goldstein, community members Kevin LaChapelle and Ken Norton, and Selectman Scott Ruggles.
The Interview Team made their recommendations on moving three candidates forward. Those candidates interviewed with Police Department personnel and ended with a final interview with the Board of Selectmen. All candidates commented that it was one of the most thorough, professional processes they had been through.
Piser has extensive operational experience with the deployment of a variety of resources, according to the statement from the town. She is technically and tactically proficient across a comprehensive range of law enforcement roles and functions and is passionately committed to embodying the highest ideals of the profession. She looks forward to the challenges involved in collaborating with members of a new department and community.
“We are so pleased to have Corey join the Tilton Police Department and look forward to working with her as she leads the Department into 21st Century policing practices,” Selectmen Chairman Eric Pyra said in the statement.
Piser will begin in Tilton on June 26 with the ribbon-cutting ceremony of the new police headquarters.
For more information about the ribbon-cutting ceremony, contact the Town Administrator at 286-4521, ext. 101.
