LACONIA — City police Wednesday were investigating a nighttime robbery that occurred at the Circle K-Irving gas station earlier in the day.
Laconia police were alerted to the holdup at the convenience store, located at 535 Union Ave., shortly after 2:30 a.m.
According to police, a man entered the store, demanded cash from the clerk and then fled on foot. He is currently being sought by police.
The suspect is described as being white, between 5 feet, 6 inches, and 5 feet, 8 inches tall with a medium build. He was wearing a dark gray hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and white sneakers. He was also wearing a black knit hat and ski mask which partially covered his face, police said.
Anyone with any information regarding the incident is asked to call Officer Connor Sutherland at the Laconia Police Department at 603-524-5252.
This makes the second time in three months that the Circle K has been robbed.
In October, a local transient held up the store, also at night, and left with an undisclosed amount of cash and some merchandise. Jeffrey Goodale, 36, was arrested several hours later and charged with unarmed robbery. He was subsequently indicted for robbery and pleaded guilty on Dec. 18. He is now in prison serving a 1½- to three-year sentence.
