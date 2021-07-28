HAVERHILL — A Campton man has been indicted on several drug-related charges, including selling to an undercover officer.
Bernard Murphy, 36, of Route 3, in Campton, was indicted on four counts of possession of a controlled drug, including one involving an alleged sale of cocaine.
The indictments for drug-related offenses were issued by the latest session of the Grafton County grand jury.
An indictment is not an indication of guilt. Rather, it is a finding by a grand jury that enough evidence of an alleged crime exists to warrant bringing a case to trial.
Murphy was indicted on one count of possession of methamphetamine, two counts of possession of cocaine, one of which alleges that he sold the drug to an undercover officer, and a charge of possession of eutylone, a stimulant. In addition, he was indicted on two counts of being a felon in possession of dangerous weapons — a shotgun, and a semi-automatic pistol.
Others indicted were:
Kevin Buckland, 38, who is listed as having a post office box address in Ashland, was indicted on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Angelo Cavese Jr., 22, of Morgan Drive, in Plymouth, was indicted for possession of the sedative buprenorphine.
Jennifer Clark, 34, of Sheridan Street, in Laconia, was indicted for possession of fentanyl.
Timothy Cluff, 28, of Main Street, in Lincoln, was indicted on charges of possession of fentanyl, and possession of psychedelic mushrooms. According to the indictment, Cluff allegedly was found to have the substances in Plymouth.
Ryan M. Decato, 32, of Hawkins Pond Road, in Center Harbor, was indicted on charges of possession of fentanyl, and possession of methamphetamine.
Benjamin Huckins, 27, of South Hill Road, in Colebrook, was indicted on a charge of methamphetamine. According to the indictment, Huckins allegedly was found to have the substance in Plymouth.
Derek Lefebvre, 29, of Langdon Street, in Plymouth, was indicted for possession of fentanyl.
Denise Schuster, 48, of Summer Street, in Penacook, was indicted for possession of fentanyl. According to the indictment, Huckins allegedly was found to have the substance in Plymouth.
Robert E. Whitney, 55, of Carla Court, in Campton, was indicted for possession of methamphetamine.
