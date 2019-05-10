CONCORD — A local woman has been sentenced to serve 60 months in prison for participating in a fentanyl trafficking conspiracy, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Heidi Langevin, 44 of Belmont, Langevin sold fentanyl and methamphetamine to an individual who was cooperating with the FBI on two separate occasions at different New Hampshire locations.
The Laconia Police Department was among the law enforcement agencies involved in the case.
According to court documents and statements made in court, Langevin arranged for several men to purchase fentanyl from a supplier in Lawrence, Massachusetts, on May 31, 2017. The men drove together from Belmont to Lawrence. Once in Lawrence, the men met with their drug supplier, purchased a quantity of fentanyl, and then drove back to New Hampshire. On the highway near Derry, New Hampshire State Police conducted a traffic stop and seized a firearm and a package containing approximately 111 grams (3.9 ounces) of fentanyl.
Langevin was sentenced Thursday in U.S. District Court in Concord. She had previously pleaded guilty to the conspiracy charge last Oct. 30.
“The five-year prison sentence imposed in this case should send a message to interstate drug traffickers,” said U.S. Attorney Scott W. Murray. “Law enforcement officers are watching and federal prison sentences await those who get caught. We will continue to work closely with the FBI, New Hampshire State Police, Laconia Police Department, and all of our law enforcement partners to identify, prosecute, and incarcerate those who are responsible for bringing deadly drugs into the Granite State.”
This matter was investigated by the FBI, the New Hampshire State Police, and the Laconia Police Department. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Anna Z. Krasinski.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.