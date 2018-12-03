BELMONT — Belmont police responded to 112 calls for service from Nov. 23 through last Friday.
Ten people were arrested.
Crystal G. Buckley, 40, of 4 Robin Shore Drive, in Canterbury, was arrested on two counts of drug possession.
Ryan Grumbling, 28, of 35 Route 140, in Gilmanton, was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
William Ayers, 52, of 125 Verrill Road, in Alexandria, was arrested on a bench warrant issued by Plymouth District Court.
Morgan Fontaine-Wilmot, 24, of 736 Union Road, in Belmont, was arrested on a warrant issued by the Gilford Police Department.
Nichole R. Brackett, 30, of 48 Drouin Drive, in Belmont, was arrested on a charge of drug possession.
Jordan Smith, 20, of 293 Mechanic St., Apt. 3, in Laconia, was arrested on a charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Cassandra K. Stanley, 30, of 17 Cycle Lane, in Belmont, was arrested on a charge of drug possession.
T.J. Marchand, 21, of 6 Spring St., in Laconia, was arrested on a warrant issued by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department.
Brian Bilodeau, 59, of 19 Ormond St., in Concord, was arrested for driving after his license had been revoked or suspended, and on a bench warrant issued by Franklin District Court.
Laura K. Knox, 37, of 22 Cherry St., in Belmont, was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
Police investigated traffic accidents at Main and School streets, and on Tucker Shore Road, Shaker Road, Ladd Hill Road, Daniel Webster Highway (Route 3), and Gilmanton Road (Route 140).
Reports of thefts on Orchard Hill Road and Shaker Road were investigated.
Incidents of harassment on Gilmanton Road (Route 140) and on Church Street were investigated.
Officers responded to four reported domestic disturbances.
