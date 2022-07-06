BELMONT — Police handled 182 service calls from 11 a.m. on June 27 through 11 a.m. on Monday.
Eleven people were arrested.
Derek Benwell, 35, of Belmont, was arrested for being a felon in possession of a dangerous weapon.
Sean M. Bailey, 45, of New Hampton, was arrested for theft of services.
Joseph A. Perez, 38, of Laconia, was arrested for resisting arrest. He was also arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Jeffrey M. Fisher, 32, of Belmont, was arrested for possession of a controlled drug, and breach of bail conditions.
Jerod I. Brining, 34, of Belmont, was arrested for breach of bail conditions.
Katrina Tatro, 25, no fixed address, was arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Eric Colp, 37, of Belmont, was arrested on charges of domestic violence simple assault, and for reckless conduct.
Taylor M. Ford, 28, of Belmont, was arrested on two charges of domestic violence simple assault, and two charges of criminal mischief.
Melissa R. Gosselin, 40, of Tilton, was arrested on a warrant.
Robert J. Dill, 37, of Laconia, was arrested for driving after his license had been revoked or suspended.
Jennifer M. Pinard, 46, of Belmont, was arrested for driving after her license had been revoked or suspended, and for circumventing a blood alcohol ignition interlock device.
Officers conducted 46 motor vehicle stops, and investigated traffic accidents on Laconia Road (Route 106), Main Street, Church Street, Gilmanton Road (Route 140), and on Daniel Webster Highway (Route 3).
Police investigated a report of an assault on Farrarville Road.
Reports of thefts on Shaker Road, Dock Road, Laconia Road (Route 106), and at Roberts Laundromat and Car Wash were investigated.
Police investigated a report of fraud at the Circle K.
Reports of criminal trespass on Johnson Street, Horse Point Road, and at Clear Choice MD, and Speedy Wash N Go car wash were investigated.
Police investigated a report of possible sex offenses.
A report of criminal mischief (vandalism) on Mountain View Terrace was investigated.
Officers responded to 10 disturbance calls, including three classified as domestic disturbances.
