BELMONT — Police handled 91 service calls from Dec. 20 to Dec. 24.
Ten people were arrested.
Malik C. Black, 26, of Laconia Road, Tilton, was charged with taking part in an organized retail crime enterprise.
Leah Jameson, 21, of Main Street, Tilton, was charged with possession of a controlled drug, and also arrested on a bench warrant.
Edwin Tucker II, 24, of Pleasant Street, Franklin, was charged with driving after his license had been revoked or suspended, and carrying/selling weapons (switchblades, etc.)
Kendra L. Peters, 41, no fixed address, was charged with willful concealment.
Kelani A. Catellez, 32, of Range Road, Belmont, was charged with three counts of drug possession, obstructing government administration, and resisting arrest.
Veronica Hurd, 20, of Varney Point Road, Gilford, was arrested after her license had been revoked or suspended.
Patricia A. Downer, 55, of Trotting Track Road, Wolfeboro, was charged with driving after her license had been revoked or suspended, misuse or failure to display registration plates, drivers license prohibitions, and breach of bail.
Jakob Hall, 33, of Woodcrest Drive, Ossipee, was charged with disorderly conduct.
Nicole Tusi, 33, of Lily Pond Road, Alton, was charged with theft by unauthorized taking.
Thomas J. Boisvert, 41, of Fox Hill Road, Belmont, was charged with domestic violence-simple assault, criminal mischief (vandalism), and breach of bail.
Officers conducted 51 motor vehicle stops and investigated traffic accidents on Scenic Drive, Concord Street, and Daniel Webster Highway (Route 3).
Police investigated reports of thefts on Holly Tree Circle, Bean Hill Road, and Post Office Road, and fraud on River Street.
Police investigated a report of a possible drug violation on Rogers Road.
Officers responded to six domestic disturbance calls.
