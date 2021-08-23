BELMONT — Officers handled 174 service calls from Aug. 16 though midday Monday.
Nine adults were arrested.
Marleen Layne, 52, of Belmont, was arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Savannah H. Beaule, 21, of Franklin, was arrested for driving after her license had been revoked or suspended.
Arthur A. Foss III, 38, of Franklin, was arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Haigan W. Doubleday, 34, of Tilton, was arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Jason M. Shaw, 47, of Laconia, was arrested for driving after his license was revoked or suspended, and for driving a vehicle with a suspended registration.
Brianna N. Renaud, 21, of Canterbury, was arrested on a charge of bail jumping.
Stephen G. Smith, 54, of Belmont, was arrested for breach of bail.
Kevin C. Welcome, 60, of Concord, was arrested for possession of a controlled drug, and being on control of premises where drugs were being kept.
Gabriel J. Rogers, 21, of Belmont, was arrested on a charge of criminal threatening.
There were three arrests involving juveniles.
A 16-year-old juvenile was arrested on charges of driving without a valid license, possession/use of tobacco products by a minor, driving an off-highway recreation vehicle without a helmet and/or eye protection, driving an unregistered OHRV, and operation an OHRV on a public road or sidewalk.
A 16-year-old juvenile was arrested on charges of criminal threatening with a deadly weapon, domestic violence simple assault, criminal mischief, and resisting arrest.
A 16-year-old juvenile was arrested on four charges of simple assault, and a charge of resisting arrest.
Officers made 53 motor vehicle stops, and investigated traffic accidents on Laconia Road, High Street, and South Road.
Police investigated reports of assaults on Daniel Webster Highway, and on Jamestown Road.
A report of a theft at Planet Fitness was investigated.
Police investigated a report of fraud on Main Street.
Reports of harassment on Bean Hill Road, Maple Hill Drive, Leisure Lane, and on Shaker Road were investigated.
Police investigated a report of criminal trespass at Shamrock Auto.
A report of criminal mischief on Jamestown Road was investigated.
Officers responded to five disturbance calls, including two classified as domestic disturbances.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.