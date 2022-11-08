BELMONT — Police handled 138 service calls from 11 a.m. Oct. 31 until 11 a.m. Monday.
Seven people were arrested.
Troy R. Marcoux, 21, of Belmont, was arrested for breach of bail conditions and for driving after his license had been revoked or suspended.
Matthew E. Tarpy, 40, of Epsom, was arrested for driving after his license had been revoked or suspended, and for driving a vehicle with a suspended registration.
Jesse M. Sampaio, 40, of Belmont, was arrested on multiple warrants.
Christine H. Thompson, 44, of Concord, was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled drug, being in control of premises where drugs were being kept, transporting drugs in a motor vehicle, and for driving after her license had been revoked or suspended.
Jason R. Fournier, 31, of Moultonborough, was arrested on bench warrants.
Thomas M. McNeil, 62, of Belmont, was arrested on a warrant.
Rjaye M. Ladd, 22, of Belmont, was arrested on bench warrants.
A 14-year-old juvenile was taken into custody as a runaway.
Officers made 47 motor vehicle stops, and investigated traffic accidents on Laconia Road (Route 106), Daniel Webster Highway (Route 3) and on Province Road (Route 107).
Police investigated a report of a theft on Depot Street (Route 140).
Reports of fraud on Durrell Mountain Road and on Perkins Road were investigated.
Possible drug violations on Shaker Road and on Brown Hill Road were investigated.
Police investigated a report of criminal trespass at the Circle K store on Laconia Road.
Officers responded to four disturbance calls, including three which were classified as domestic disturbances.
