BELMONT — Police handled 143 service calls between Jan. 31, and midday Monday.
Eight people were arrested.
Devon A. Eldridge, 26, no fixed address, was arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Dustin J. Polonia, 34, of Tilton, was arrested for driving after his license had been revoked or suspended, driving a vehicle with a suspended registration, and violation of driver's license prohibitions.
Samantha P. Sulloway, 25, of Laconia, was arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Nicholas A. Johnson, 29, of Gilford, was arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Mary Beth Roy, 47, of Laconia, was arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Gigi B. Mouawad, 54, no fixed address, was arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Nathan Walter, 30, of Laconia, was arrested on a warrant.
James C. MacDonald, 60, of Belmont, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence criminal threatening with a deadly weapon.
Officers made 41 motor vehicle stops, and investigated traffic accidents on Gilmanton Road (Route 140), Daniel Webster Highway (Route 3), Hill Street, Main Street, Cotton Hill Road, and on Laconia Road (Route 106).
Police investigated reports of thefts on Timothy Drive, and at Planet Fitness.
Two reports of possible sex offenses were investigated.
Police investigated a report of criminal mischief on Johnson Street.
Officers responded to one disturbance report.
