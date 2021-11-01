LACONIA — A Belmont man has been acquitted of sexual assault following a trial in Belknap Superior Court.
Joey Woodbury, 34, whose address is variously listed in court records as Main Street in Belmont, and Water Street in Meredith, was found not guilty on a charge of domestic violence aggravated felonious sexual assault.
The jury was unable to reach a verdict on second-degree assault which alleged that he attempted to strangle his victim. He was also found not guilty on a charge of criminal threatening. He was found guilty on a misdemeanor charge of simple assault.
“The jury didn’t believe the alleged victim,” Mark Sisti, Woodbury’s attorney, said of the verdict on the sexual assault charge.
Sisti noted that his client had been held in the Belknap County Jail for 19 month waiting for the case to come to trial.
Woodbury was arraigned in March 2020 and indicted the following October, according to court records.
The impact of the COVID pandemic has created a significant backlog in court proceedings.
Woodbury remains confined in the County Jail on seven witness tampering charges — all felonies, and two charges of violation of a protective order, which all allegedly occurred while he was in jail, according to an affidavit.
