GILFORD — For the third time in 2½ months the allure of Kimball Castle has resulted in the arrest of a group of alleged trespassers.
Gilford police arrested four teenagers — all from the southern part of the state — at the local landmark around sundown Monday afternoon, according to Deputy Police Chief Kris Kelley.
Police arrested Jordan Cross, 19, and Aleah Bouley, 19, both of Wilton; and Kevin Fredette, 19, of Amherst, and charged them with criminal trespass. Also arrested was Cole Rogers, 19, of Amherst, who was charged with criminal trespass and unlawful possession. All four will be scheduled to appear in Fourth Circuit Court-District Division-Laconia at a later date.
Modeled after a medieval castle on the Rhine River in Germany, and built in the late 1890s as a summer home, Kimball Castle is long-vacant landmark with a history of attracting curiosity seekers.
Twice last fall, groups of young people were arrested on the premises for criminal trespass.
“It’s pretty well posted and the word has been put out on social media,” Kelley said of the efforts that have been taken to deter trespassers.
The building was recently sold to the owners of a real estate firm who have plans to transform the crumbling structure into a wedding and event venue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.