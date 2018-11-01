LACONIA — An Alton handyman accused of installing secret recording devices in clients' homes has been indicted on multiple charges.
Peter R. Mugford, 58, of 187 Route 11D, Alton, was indicted on two counts of interception of oral communications and one count of burglary — all felonies — as well as two counts of misdemeanor invasion of privacy.
According to court documents, Mugford allegedly used hidden electronic devices to “video and audio tape his neighbors.”
Alton police arrested Mugford on Aug 2 after investigating allegations by two of the alleged victims who went to the police after discovering the recording equipment in their homes.
Mugford is one of numerous people indicted on a variety of charges by the latest session of the Belknap County grand jury.
An indictment is not an indication of guilt. Rather it is a finding that there is sufficient evidence of a possible crime to warrant bringing a case to trial.
Others indicted were:
Jason McCoy, 29, of 46 Sylvan Drive, Dover, was indicted for being a felon in possession of a dangerous weapon — one or more steak knives.
Kenneth E. Brunelle, 57, no fixed address, was indicted for burglary. He allegedly broke into the Whiskey Barrel in downtown Laconia.
Scott Batchelder Jr., 35, of 115 Kelley Pond Road, New Hampton, was indicted on a charge of driving after having been deemed an habitual offender.
Perley J. Laraway, 40, of 677 Union Road, Belmont, was indicted for burglary. Laraway allegedly broke into a Laconia apartment.
Mark Stevens, 57, of 173 Burke Road, Gilmanton, was indicted on a charge of forgery for attempting to cash a bogus check in the amount of $400.
Maureen P. Brown, 49, of 35 River St., Franklin, was indicted for theft by unauthorized taking (shoplifting by someone with prior shoplifting convictions). Brown is alleged to have stolen a bottle of pain reliever capsules.
Bryce E. Fall, 23, of 26 Vista Heights, Tilton, was indicted on two counts of forgery. Fall allegedly cashed two bogus checks totaling $900.
John B. Bixby, 29, no fixed address, was indicted on a charge of forgery.
Donald Chambers, 65, of 1325 Mount Major Highway, Alton, was indicted on two counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault, and a misdemeanor charge of sexual assault. All three charges state the alleged victim was between 13 and 15 years of age.
Thomas Coelho, 39, of 62 Strafford St., Apt. B, Laconia, was indicted on a charge of witness tampering. The indictment alleges Coelho tried to persuade a person not to show up for one of Coelho’s court hearing at which that person was expected to testify.
Richard J. Brue Jr., 38, no fixed address, was indicted on a charge of assault by a prisoner.
Jon Breazeale, 35, of 48 Winter St., Laconia, was indicted on a charge of bail jumping.
Savannah Bell, 20, of 372 Lake Ave., No. 1, Manchester, was indicted on a charge of theft by deception.
Jennifer Smith, 40, of 65 Glendale Avenue, Malden, Massachusetts, was indicted on a charge of falsifying physical evidence. The indictment alleges Smith swallowed a pill, suspected of being a controlled drug, after Gilford police told her to take the pill out of her mouth.
Steven O. Smith, 26, of 145 Lafayette St., Laconia, was indicted on a charge of second-degree assault.
Hung Nguyen, 52, of 22 Strafford St., Apt. 401, Laconia, was indicted on a charge of aggravated sexual assault, and three misdemeanor charges of sexual assault. The indictments state the alleged victim was between 13 and 15 years of age.
Jeffrey Goodale, 36, no fixed address, was indicted on a charge of robbery. Goodale is alleged to have robbed the Circle K convenience store at 535 Union Avenue, Laconia, taking stuffed animals, beef jerky, cigarettes, and money.
Christopher Robinson, 47, no fixed address, was indicted on a charge of burglary. The indictment alleges Robinson broke into a Laconia apartment.
Michael Hann, 30, of 23 Gale Ave., Apt. 4, Laconia, was indicted on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking and a charge of driving after having been deemed an habitual offender.
Joseph Pittman, 18, of 1000 Southern Artery, No. 781, Quincy, Massachusetts, was indicted on a charge of attempted aggravated felonious sexual assault, felonious sexual assault, and indecent exposure and lewdness — all with an alleged victim who was under age 13.
David W. Gove, 44, no fixed address, was indicted on a charge of aggravated felonious sexual assault and a charge of burglary.
