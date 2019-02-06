WOLFEBORO — An area woman is facing a drunk driving charge after a patrol officer stopped her for speeding.
According to police, Officer Michael Fenton stopped an SUV which he observed traveling 60 mph in a 40 mph zone on Route 109 East, police said. The driver was identified as Sonya Simonds, 33, of Sanbornville.
Fenton suspected Simonds was intoxicated, and after she failed a field sobriety test, he charged her with DWI and speeding.
Her vehicle was towed from the scene. Simonds was transported to Wolfeboro Police Department where she was processed and bailed, pending her appearance in Third District Court-District Division-Ossipee scheduled for March 13.
