LACONIA — The state Attorney General’s office denied reports that authorities were investigating property in Ossipee on Wednesday in connection with a double homicide in Wolfeboro.
Asked about the reports attributed to the AG’s office, Assistant Attorney General Jeffery Strelzin said he could not comment beyond saying that authorities are continuing their investigation into the deaths of Kris Dube and Kathleen Moran, both 36.
WMUR television reported Wednesday that the Attorney General’s Office said the State Police Major Crimes Unit was on the scene of a house off Chicksville Road, in Ossipee, near the Tuftonboro town line.
Strelzin said no one has been arrested in connection with the case, but declined to comment on whether authorities had any suspects.
Dube, who was living at his parents’ home at 10 Lakeview Drive in Wolfeboro, and who was under house arrest at the time, was found dead of multiple gunshot wounds on Oct. 21. Moran, who was also wounded, died in an area hospital later last week where she had been listed in critical condition since the shooting.
Authorities have released few details about the shootings, but have said the public is not at risk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.