07-15 COM brechneff-singlesunsetpastel2_orig (1)

Christian Peltenburg-Brechneff's St. Martin sunset, a pastel on paper. (Courtesy photo)

CENTER SANDWICH — A reception to welcome artist Christian Peltenburg-Brechneff will be held at Patricia Ladd Carega Gallery for his first exhibit on Saturday, July 15, from 5 to 7 p.m. Prior to the reception, at 4 p.m., Peltenbrug-Brechneff will give a talk on his adventures painting celebrity gardens around the world.

Both paintings and gardens will be part of the conversation as will a bit of "gossip." The artist's book, "Into the Garden," will also be available. On the walls, an array of his work will be on display, including gardens, sunsets, large flower paintings and drawings.

