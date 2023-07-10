CENTER SANDWICH — A reception to welcome artist Christian Peltenburg-Brechneff will be held at Patricia Ladd Carega Gallery for his first exhibit on Saturday, July 15, from 5 to 7 p.m. Prior to the reception, at 4 p.m., Peltenbrug-Brechneff will give a talk on his adventures painting celebrity gardens around the world.
Both paintings and gardens will be part of the conversation as will a bit of "gossip." The artist's book, "Into the Garden," will also be available. On the walls, an array of his work will be on display, including gardens, sunsets, large flower paintings and drawings.
A master of fine line who possesses a sense of color combined with a looseness of hand, Peltenburg-Brechneff's work takes viewers from New York to Greece, Sri Lanka, St Martin, Venice and back to Connecticut, where he now lives and works.
Born in the former Belgian Congo, Peltenburg-Brechneff grew up in Basel, Switzerland. He later studied in the United States and in the United Kingdom, receiving his master of art degree from the Royal College of Art in London.
Peltenburg- Brechneff continues to exhibit regularly in New York, San Francisco, Zurich and Basel. His work is contained in public and private collections worldwide, including the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the National Gallery of Greece and the Orange Country Museum in Newport Beach California.
Patricia Ladd Carega Gallery is located at 69 Maple St. For hours, a preview of the show or more information, visit patricialaddcaregagallery.com or call 603-284-7728.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.