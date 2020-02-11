HOLDERNESS — Join the Squam Lakes Association on Feb. 19 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for a ~5.5 mile winter hike along the Morgan/Percival loop. We will meet between 8:45 a.m. and 9 a.m. at the Morgan/Percival trailhead on the north side of NH-113, about 5.4 miles from the 113/US-3 junction. We plan to hike up the Mt. Morgan Trail, eat lunch at the Morgan lookout, and continue to Mt. Percival along the Crawford-Ridgepole Trail. We will return to the parking lot via the Mt. Percival Trail.
Although hikers may be familiar with the trails around Squam Lake during the summer, winter hiking in the region can provide a different perspective, and new appreciation, of the area. Participants will hear about current conservation work around Squam Lake and opportunities for members of the community to get involved in these efforts.
Participants should bring appropriate clothing, water, packed lunch, and snowshoes and/or micro-spikes depending on conditions. The SLA can provide snowshoes for up to six participants.
For more information, or to sign up for this Adventure Ecology program, go to the SLA website (squamlakes.org) or call the SLA directly at 603-968-7336. The SLA offers a variety of programs throughout throughout the winter covering different aspects of lake and forest ecology and local conservation efforts. These programs are led by the Lakes Region Conservation Corps Americorps members and are free and open to the public.
