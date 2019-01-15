December’s “Old Fashioned Christmas” was definitely memorable. The Belknap County Nursing Home was adorned with trees for our small “BCNH Festival of Trees.” Departments from the county decorated trees around the facility, and the residents voted on their favorite.
There were large trees, small trees, short trees, and skinny trees in the following themes: “Who Ville,” “Dietary Delight,” “a Festival of Trees,” “Candy Canes,” “Victorian Christmas,” “Silver and Gold,” and “An Old Fashioned Christmas.” We had 10 trees in all. It was very festive.
“Who Ville,” decorated by the staff on the East Wing, was voted “Residents Favorite” and was the big winner.
We had so many groups come and sing carols with us and for us; we were singing the whole month. Christmas music is timeless and it is joyous to watch everyone join in to sing.
Broadway North Dance Troupe and Edgewater Dance Studio came and performed their Christmas shows for us and the dancers were amazing. We could have watched them for hours.
We went on light trips down to the New Hampshire Motor Speedway and all around Laconia. We were like little kids, oohing and ahhing. Thank you to the residents of Laconia for providing us with beautiful lights to look at and thank you to NHMS for putting on the Gift of Lights every year.
We had our annual Ugly Sweater Contest, and LNA Christy Carter won the contest with her Christmas Tree Sweater. She has won this contest two years running now. Congratulations, Christy; your creativity is inspiring.
We had Christmas parties — first, our veterans had a small party, thanks to the American Legion Post 1. They brought presents and snacks and visited with our veterans. It was such a nice time for them.
Then, we had our Christmas party for the facility. Thank you to the groups from Mill Falls, St. Andre Bessette, and Belknap County Nursing Home for adopting our residents and providing them with such beautiful gifts. In addition, a big shout out to “Santa,” also known as Craig Parent, for coming and visiting with the residents during our Christmas party. They enjoy your visit every year. We had eggnog and Christmas cookies and everyone enjoyed watching the residents open their gifts.
Our theme for January is appropriate, as we are “Popping into 2019.” We will be popping corks as we celebrate with champagne, and then use them to make a charm or necklace during our arts and crafts time. We are “popping” some bubble wrap while we use it to make some centerpieces and art pieces. We are making “pop” corn in different flavors. We are learning about the science behind bubbles, as we watch them “pop,” and we are using balloons with our exercise program, and trying not to “pop” them.
We are looking forward to a happy and healthy 2019, and we wish the same for you.
Congratulations to Pam King, RN. She is our December Shooting Star. Thank you, Pam, for all you do every day for your residents and the facility.
The Shooting Star is a program to recognize staff members who go above the call of duty. Residents, visitors, family members, or staff can nominate someone they feel is deserving of the honor. They write up their nomination, drop it in the box located at the reception desk, and one nominee is chosen each month. Thank you to all of our Shooting Stars for all the wonderful things you do for our residents and our facility.
Does it look like we have fun? Want to join us? Do you have some extra time? Do you want to give back to your community? Come volunteer with us at Belknap County Nursing Home. Help a resident in a wheelchair do some shopping or assist us as we take a group out to eat, help prepare some crafts, or read to someone. Make a difference in someone’s life today. Volunteers are always wanted. Contact the Belknap County Nursing Home Activity Department to sign up today.
