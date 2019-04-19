Rachel Maccini, the pesticide education coordinator at the University of New Hampshire Cooperative Extension, will present a program "pest management in the garden" on Monday, May 6 at 1 p.m. at the Gilford Community Church on Potter Hill Road in Gilford. The public is invited to attend.
Maccini will discuss the major groups of garden pests and give tips to identify the most common ones found in and around gardens in New Hampshire. She will help you learn how to incorporate important Integrated Pest Management strategies to control garden pests. Integrated Pest Management is an ecological approach to pest control that protects pollinators and is safer for the environment. IPM is knowing the proper method to use at the proper time. Good cultural practices and proper selection of plant varieties, coupled with mechanical and biological controls will help control populations.
