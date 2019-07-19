Nesquick is an amazingly smart 1-year-old lab mix that came to us through southern transport. He currently knows "sit" and "down," and is very ready to learn! He will require some basic training, but has every potential to be a star.
Due to unfortunate circumstances, Nesquick has been returned twice due to no fault of his own and will need his absolute dream home. We are requiring him to be adopted out to an adult-only home, potentially another doggy friend, but no cats or small animals.
His demands (he told us himself): He wants to play fetch every day, he wants the yummiest of foods, lots of toys with lots of squeakers to destroy, and a family to obsess over him. He wants to be the center of your world. Would you be willing to give your heart to this chocolate lovebug?
Please come meet Nesquick; you may just fall in love!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.